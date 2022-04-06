ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon man was arrested Tuesday after troopers said he left the scene of a crash in Orlando that left one person dead.

According to a report from WESH 2 News, 30-year-old Miguel Valero Gonzalez was driving a box truck when he hit a woman who had gotten out of her vehicle in the travel lane. The Florida Highway Patrol alleges that Gonzalez never stopped and kept driving for several miles.

“Looks like it attempted to swerve at the last minute but ran into the back of the Chevy Equinox,” Lt. Kim Montes with Florida Highway Patrol told WESH. “The woman was in between the box truck and the Chevy Equinox and was killed instantly.”

The pedestrian, a 57-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez was located after another vehicle followed the box truck until law enforcement got there, WESH reported.

The news outlet also reported there was another man in the truck with Gonzalez as they transported furniture. Only Gonzalez was arrested.

Gonzalez was taken to the Orange County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, death, and property damage and driving with a suspended license.