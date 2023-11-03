TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 67-year-old Bradenton man died after crashing into an unoccupied pickup truck on I-75 in Collier County early Friday morning, according to the Florida HIgway Patrol.

Around 12:49 a.m., the man was traveling westbound on I-75, approaching mile marker 82 when he collided with an unoccupied truck that was involved in another crash.

FHP said that the truck was still obstructing the right travel lane and shoulder of northbound I-75.

After the man struck the front left portion of the truck, he traveled off the roadway, striking a guardrail and fence, and partially entered a canal, according to FHP.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.