MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A couple will be tying the knot between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Carolina Country Music Festival’s Coors Light Main Stage.

Andy Gonci, 54, and Shari Ash, 57, both of Bradenton, FL met two years ago on a flight from Dallas, Texas to Colorado Springs, according to a news release by Eric Hunt a Myrtle Beach wedding officiant.

Gonci had a middle seat on the flight and ended up sitting next to Ash.

By the end of the flight, according to the release, the two exchanged numbers and the rest is history. The two enjoy motorcycles and attending motorcycle rallies.

The two came with a large motorcycle group from Florida to Myrtle Beach to attend CCMF.

The pair consider themselves “ultimate country fans” and enjoy concerts and festivals with Kenny Chesney, Travis Tritt, and Miranda Lambert to name a few.

This is the couple’s first time attending CCMF and their first-time visiting Myrtle Beach, according to the release.