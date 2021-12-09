Boyfriend confesses to killing pregnant Florida woman, police say

MIAMI (AP) — Police say the 32-year-old boyfriend of a pregnant South Florida woman has confessed to abducting her from a home where she worked as a caretaker and killing her.

Xavier Johnson is accused of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery and burglary. Detectives said Thursday that Johnson confessed to killing Andreae Lloyd, 27, who was six weeks pregnant and has two young children.

Human remains were found Wednesday by a search dog near Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The medical examiner hasn’t yet identified the remains. Surveillance video showed a man dragging Lloyd away early Tuesday.