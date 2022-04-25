JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say a 9-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were fatally struck by a sports utility vehicle that veered into them as they stood beside their parked truck on the side of Interstate 95 near Jacksonville.

The crash happened before daylight Sunday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old woman crashed into them.

Family members told Action News Jax reported that the truck had stopped along I-95 because the boy felt sick.

The child and man were pronounced dead at the hospital. A 36-year-old woman inside the parked truck was not injured. An investigation is continuing.