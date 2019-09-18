Boy dies from apparently drowning in apartment pool

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy is dead from an apparent drowning in a Florida apartment complex pool.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office news release says the boy was found unresponsive Sunday evening at the Beach Walk at Sheridan in Dania Beach.

Investigator say a group of children had been playing in the water when an adult noticed the boy at the bottom of the pool’s deep end. The adult jumped in, retrieved the boy and began CPR. The child was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and died early Monday morning.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine an official cause of death. Detectives don’t suspect foul play.