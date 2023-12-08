TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old boy made a fake 911 call about a school shooter just so he could leave and go home early, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Dec. 5 around 9:39 a.m., the boy called authorities to report an active school shooter at Horizon Academy in Ocala.

“Help me. A shooter is walking through the hallways,” the boy is heard telling the responder in the 911 call released by the sheriff’s department. “He’s coming, he’s coming,” the boy added.

Deputies said the School Resource Officer didn’t hear anything about a shooter, but the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Multiple agencies searched the school and didn’t find anyone armed, any weapons, or injured students or staff members.

Through the investigation, officials learned the 11-year-old told a friend he wanted to go home early, and when that friend left this phone unattended, the boy used that phone to call 911.

“All of this was a prank,” the sheriff’s office said.

The boy was arrested for a false report of a mass shooting, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, disruption of a school function, and misuse of a 911 emergency system.

“This student put fear into his fellow students, staff, and parents,” Sheriff Woods stated. “For what? A prank? Because you wanted to go home? I will not tolerate my young citizens being fearful of going to school because you wanted to be a ‘jokester’ in hopes of going home. The law requires that any person who makes these types of false reports pay restitution for the cost of the law enforcement response, which, in this case, will equal hundreds upon hundreds of man-hours. This young man is going to need to mow a lot of lawns to pay that bill.”