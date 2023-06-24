BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 8-year-old boy died after being ejected from a car during a crash in central Florida on Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. on US-192 near Sweetwater Drive in the Melbourne area, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Kia Forte was going the wrong way when it collided with the passenger’s side of a Honda Accord. The impact caused the Kia to veer off the road and hit a tree.

The Kia’s driver was identified as a 31-year-old woman from Brunswick, Georgia. Her passengers included a 1-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

The boy was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to FHP. He died from his injuries at the site of the crash. The girls sustained minor injuries and the driver was seriously hurt.

The driver of the Accord, a 22-year-old man from Melbourne, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.