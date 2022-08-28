WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A 5-year-old nearly drowned in a Florida hotel pool on Friday, but West Palm Beach police said he survived thanks to the quick actions of bystanders.

According to a post on the West Palm Beach Police Department Facebook page, 911 dispatchers fielded a call from a Springhill Suites hotel at 7:51 p.m. The caller said the child wasn’t breathing and dispatchers talked them through giving him CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

The child began to breathe again by the time the first officer arrived, about two minutes after the call was placed. He was taken to a St. Mary’s Medical Center, where police said he was reported to be conscious, but not completely alert.

Investigators determined the boy was pulled from the bottom of the pool by his 6-year-old sister and an 11-year-old, who then alerted nearby adults. Officers said their family was at the hotel with a group of about 20 people who were “present at the time of the call”.

West Palm beach police said no charges were filed, but they are investigating the incident.