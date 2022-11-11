MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old boy died after police said he was shot by his 13-year-old sibling, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.

Miami-Dade police told WTVJ they found 11-year-old She’Marion Burse with a gunshot wound to the torso. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

She’Marion was one of five siblings in the home when the deadly gunshot rang out, WTVJ reported.

Police told the news station that no adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting because the boy’s parents were at work. They said the boy’s mother is a Miami-Dade corrections officer.

On Friday, WTVJ reported that investigators learned that She’Marion’s 13-year-old sibling got the gun from inside a firearm case that was in the master bedroom closet. While he was handling it, investigators said he accidentally discharged it, striking She’Marion.

WTVJ said police are investigating who the gun belonged to and whether it was properly secured.

The news station said no charges are expected to be filed.