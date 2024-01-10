TAMPA (WFLA) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer (CBP) is facing charges after the Department of Justice (DOJ) said he stole cash from international airline passengers during his time working as a CBP Officer at Naples Airport.

On Wednesday, the DOJ announced that 43-year-old William Joseph Timothy, of Naples, is facing up to 10 years in federal prison.

Court documents show an international passenger reported more than $2,000 missing from their belongings after they were inspected by Timothy.

During the investigation, detectives found surveillance video showing Timothy taking and hiding bills from the passenger’s belongings during an examination in May 2023.

The DOJ is asking anyone who believes they may also be a victim of theft at the Naples Airport to contact the CBP Joint Intake Center at (877) 246-8253 or jointintake@cbp.dhs.gov.