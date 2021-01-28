Bongo babies! Endangered antelopes born at Florida zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has announced the addition of two critically endangered eastern bongo calves.

One of the female calves was born Dec. 17 and the other was born Jan. 8. They are stepsisters, the first offspring for mothers Sienna and Shimba and father Mickey.

Sienna is the mother of the first calf, who weighed 42 pounds at her exam on Dec. 22, according to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. Shimba is the mother to the second calf, who weighed 38 pounds at her exam on Jan. 11.

Zoo officials say both mothers also were born at the zoo, in 2018.

Credit: John Reed

Credit: John Reed

Credit: John Reed

Credit: Kori Odum

Credit: Kori Odum

Credit: Kori Odum

The father Mickey came to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in October 2019 from Cape May County Zoo.

“Our animal care team is very excited with how well the first-time mothers are doing. This is great news for our herd and we look forward to more offspring in the future to enhance conservation efforts for this species,” said Assistant Curator of Mammals Corey Neatrour.

Eastern bongo are listed as critically endangered due to human activities such as deforestation and hunting. The calves and their parents can be seen in their habitat along the Africa loop. Their names will be decided through an online auction.