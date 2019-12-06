Bomb threat prompts evacuations at Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County

Breaking News
PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WESH) – UPDATE 4:40 P.M.: The all-clear has been given for Patrick Air Force Base.

Officials have determined there is no credible threat to the area at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Some evacuations have been ordered after a bomb threat was reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County.

The bomb threat was reported by the base’s official Twitter account.

“A bomb threat has been reported for Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The immediate area was evacuated for safety. Security Forces, EOD and the Fire Department are currently on scene investigating,” the tweet said.

Further details were not immediately available.

The bomb threat comes on the heels of a shooting Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Authorities say 12 people were hurt, four of whom died, including the shooter. The shooting was the second at a U.S. Navy base this week.

A sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday, killing two before taking his own life.

