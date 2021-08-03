Boeing Starliner launch delayed due to valve issues

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard is illuminated on the launch pad ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 mission, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Cape Canaveral, Fla. Starliner, without a crew, is expected dock with the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.(Joel Kowski/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Boeing Space scrubbed its Starliner launch to the International Space Station Tuesday morning, just hours before it was set to launch out of the Kennedy Space Center.

This is the second time the launch has been delayed. Last Thursday, NASA announced that the Starliner’s Orbital Flight Test-2 mission to the ISS would be postponed due to a thruster that threw the station out of orientation.

Boeing said Tuesday’s delay was caused unexpected valve issues in the propulsion system that engineers found in pre-launch preparations.

“We’re disappointed with today’s outcome and the need to reschedule our Starliner launch,” said John Vollmer, vice president and program manager, Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program. “Human spaceflight is a complex, precise and unforgiving endeavor, and Boeing and NASA teams will take the time they need to ensure the safety and integrity of the spacecraft and the achievement of our mission objectives.”

More information on the next launch attempt will be released Wednesday.