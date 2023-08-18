TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment rapper 6ix9ine, also known as Tekashi 69, got arrested in Palm Beach.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested on Aug. 9 for failing to appear in court for a traffic violation that was on July 12.

Hernandez was initially stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol on June 11 for driving 136 mph in a 65 mph zone.

When Hernandez was pulled over on Aug. 9, he shows his documents to deputies, who then ask him to get out of the car, where they put him in handcuffs.

When the rapper asked deputies why he was getting arrested, they told him he had an active traffic warrant for failing to appear in court.

“You’re taking me to jail for a traffic warrant?” he asks deputies.

“You failed to appear, bro, you didn’t show up to court,” the deputy tells him.

“I didn’t know that.”

Herandez was taken to Palm Beach County Jail where he was released from custody on Aug. 10 after posting the $2,000 bond.