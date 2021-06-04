Bodycam of Casey Anthony talking about drink-throwing incident over ex at Florida bar released

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — Casey Anthony said she got into argument at a West Palm Beach bar last month, leading to drinks being spilled, a report said.

The West Palm Police Department was called to O’Shea’s Irish Pub. Authorities released body camera footage from the interaction with Anthony.

Police say Anthony told them she got into a verbal argument with Thelma Moya. Anthony said she and Moya were arguing about an ex-boyfriend they had been dating at the same time.

In the body camera footage, Anthony states the ex-boyfriend, who she said worked with the police department, texted her. Anthony said when she told Moya about him contacting her, Moya went inside the bar and threw a drink at her.

“I try not to make a big deal of things, but she’s been a problem in my life for three years,” Anthony said.

Anthony said she changed her phone number multiple times and filing an incident report is the last resort.

When asked why she hadn’t filed a restraining order, Anthony replied that she didn’t have enough to file and that she had to have actual threats against her. She goes on to say the incident at the bar was enough to file.

She goes on to say: “I’m not trying to file a restraining order, I just want it to stop and I know a restraining order is good for, at most, six months.”