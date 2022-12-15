Crew members look off the deck of the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship docked at PortMiami, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A body has been recovered in the search for a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship heading back to Port Canaveral, The Orlando Sentinel reported.

The 36-year-old woman fell off the MSC Meraviglia—one of the largest cruise ships in the world— on Thursday morning, the Coast Guard said. Her body was found in the water Thursday about 18 miles off of the coast of Cocoa Beach.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

According to the Sentinel, the 5,655-passenger ship was headed back from the Bahamas to Port Canaveral. Passengers on the next cruise were told that boarding would be delayed for about five hours, the newspaper reported.