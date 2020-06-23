Body of missing Broward Co. firefighter found following disappearance on Friday

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The body of missing Broward County Firefighter James Von Minden was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Haynie Lane and Randolph Sliding Road in Jupiter Farms.

The president of the Broward County Firefighters Union confirmed the news to WPTV.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jim Vonminden. We sincerely thank the community for all their help in our search efforts. pic.twitter.com/I7IiwLtA2K — Broward, IAFF L4321 (@iaff4321) June 23, 2020

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office who is handling the investigation says the identity of the body of the man discovered will be determined after an autopsy is performed.

The sheriff’s office says the manner of death is believed to be suicide.

Von Minden had been missing since Friday after he crashed his own truck and appeared to be disoriented in the same area.