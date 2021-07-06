Body of missing 6-year-old found on beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — The body of a 6-year-old who went missing on Panama City Beach Monday was recovered Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Enrique Cortez-Duban was last seen wearing a teal shirt with a wave on it and blue shorts in the area of the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive where he was staying with his family early Monday afternoon.

A city spokeswoman said Tuesday that the body of Cortez-Dubon was found on the sand.

The family, from the Atlanta-area were in Florida for a one-week vacation, realized Enrique was missing and called Panama City Beach Police around noon.

Police said more information will be released later and did not immediately release a cause of death but said earlier the evidence suggested the child went into the water.

Anyone with information on his disappearance or death is asked to call Panama City Beach Police at 850-233-5000.