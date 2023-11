TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a body was found on the roof of the Centennial Park amphitheater in Boynton Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

Boynton Beach police said the body was discovered around 3:30 p.m. They don’t suspect that foul play played a role in their death.

WPTV said Palm Beach County’s Medical Examiner’s Office removed the body.

The victim’s identity has not been released. No additional details were released.