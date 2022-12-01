KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Osceola County deputies said they found a body in a swamp about a mile from where a missing pastor was last seen.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies also found articles of clothing near the body that match what Herman McClenton, 73, was last seen wearing.

Lopez told WESH 2 News that deputies found the body after they expanded their search area.

The sheriff’s office said it is attempting to identify the body. He said the sheriff’s office is hopeful it is McClenton and the family was notified. McClenton is still considered missing at this time.

(Osceola County Sheriff’s Office)

WESH reported that McClenton has dementia. He was staying at the Emerald Island Resort with family on Thanksgiving when he went for a walk but never returned.