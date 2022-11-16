MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) — Broward County deputies said they found a woman’s body while searching for 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio, who they believe was murdered by her husband.

According to NBC Miami, deputies found the body in the 5500 block of Northwest 204th Street in Miami Gardens on Wednesday. They did not confirm if the body was Dulcio’s.

Dulcio was last seen at her Broward County home nearly a week ago. A missing person alert was issued on Sunday.

Dulcio’s husband, Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, was arrested the next day in connection to her disappearance. He made his first court appearance Wednesday, where a judge ordered that he be held in the Broward County Jail without bond.

Jose Luis Pacheco, 36 (via WTVJ)

Deputies said Dulcio and Pacheco were estranged and were in the process of getting divorced at the time of her disappearance. They had been married for about 18 months and signed the divorce paperwork on Nov. 9.

After searching the couple’s home, investigators said they found evidence that suggests Dulcio was murdered in the home. They said her body was taken to an unknown location in the couple’s shared vehicle.

Dulcio’s sister, Seminta Dulcio, was the first person to discover she was missing. She went to her sister’s home Friday morning because she couldn’t get in touch with her. An arrest warrant stated Seminta had been checking on her sister daily because of her marital problems.

Seminta ran into Pacheco at the home, who said he hadn’t seen Mimose. They got into a “verbal altercation” before Pacheco stormed off, got into his Dodge Charger, and drove away.

She returned to the home later that night and her sister was still nowhere to be found.

Seminta reported seeing blood and cracks on the TV, as well as her sister’s possessions missing. A search of Pacheco’s phone turned up videos of the pair arguing with each other.

“We hope with the fact that we have made an arrest in this case that it brings some sort of justice to the family,” Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis told NBC Miami Tuesday.