Body found in Ft. Pierce believed to be suspected Orlando outlet mall gunman, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WESH) – A body found inside an SUV in Ft. Pierce on Friday is believed to be that of suspected Orlando outlet mall gunman Daniel Everett.

Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón confirmed the discovery during a news conference Friday afternoon.

The body and car were found by a jogger Friday morning in the parking lot of a marina near an upscale condominium complex.

Police said they believe Everett drove directly to Ft. Pierce after the shooting. Investigators said it is possible he ended his life shortly after he arrived in the area.

Police said Everett was fired from his job at the Under Armour store at the Orlando Premium Outlets on International Drive on Monday and returned to the store Monday night. He allegedly shot and killed store manager Eunice Vazquez. It’s unclear why Everett had been fired.

Law enforcement from around the state have been searching for him since the shooting.

Investigators said they had been focusing their search for Everett on the St. Lucie County area.

Everett had last been observed on video driving in St. Lucie County Monday night.

