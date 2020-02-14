Body found in Ft. Pierce believed to be suspected Orlando outlet mall gunman, police say

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WESH) – A body found inside an SUV in Ft. Pierce on Friday is believed to be that of suspected Orlando outlet mall gunman Daniel Everett.

Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón confirmed the discovery during a news conference Friday afternoon.

The body and car were found by a jogger Friday morning in the parking lot of a marina near an upscale condominium complex.

Police said they believe Everett drove directly to Ft. Pierce after the shooting. Investigators said it is possible he ended his life shortly after he arrived in the area.

Police said Everett was fired from his job at the Under Armour store at the Orlando Premium Outlets on International Drive on Monday and returned to the store Monday night. He allegedly shot and killed store manager Eunice Vazquez. It’s unclear why Everett had been fired.

Law enforcement from around the state have been searching for him since the shooting.

Investigators said they had been focusing their search for Everett on the St. Lucie County area.

Everett had last been observed on video driving in St. Lucie County Monday night.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Press conference on Orlando outlet mall gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Orlando outlet mall gunman"

Countdown to Daytona: Young guns aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at Daytona 500

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Daytona: Young guns aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at Daytona 500"

Trooper talking about toddler struck, killed by vehicle in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper talking about toddler struck, killed by vehicle in Palmetto"

Service Dog Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Dog Graduation"

‘Lover's Revenge’ Valentine's Day haunted house opens in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Lover's Revenge’ Valentine's Day haunted house opens in Plant City"

Sneak peek of track as Supercross races into Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneak peek of track as Supercross races into Tampa"

Road Rants Update: FDOT making intersection changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants Update: FDOT making intersection changes"

Pasco dental assistant accused of sexually assaulting sedated teen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco dental assistant accused of sexually assaulting sedated teen"

FBI warning about romance scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warning about romance scams"

Attorney explains shooting death of LIthia teen inside Tampa police officer's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney explains shooting death of LIthia teen inside Tampa police officer's home"

How forced arbitration clauses can limit your options

Thumbnail for the video titled "How forced arbitration clauses can limit your options"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss