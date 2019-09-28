Body found in Florida portable toilet that caught fire

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a body was found in a portable toilet that caught fire in Florida at a construction site.

The Florida Times-Union reported Saturday that investigators were not immediately able to identify the person and could not say initially if the victim was a man or a woman. They also did not know how the portable toilet caught fire.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan says the agency has no reports of missing persons. Mulligan also says in 32 years of law enforcement work he has never heard of such a fire before.

Mulligan said sheriff’s office detectives along with state Fire Marshal’s Office investigators and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.