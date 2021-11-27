Body found in Florida lake identified as man who went missing after birthday celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Police in Orlando have confirmed the body found in Lake Ivanhoe is 24-year-old missing man Brian Bone.

On Friday, police say paddleboarders found the body floating underneath the I-4 eastbound bridge.

Bone went missing after celebrating his birthday on Sunday in downtown Orlando.

Orlando police said a dive team and investigators recovered Brian Bone’s remains. Family overwhelmed by grief waited outside the Orlando Police Department headquarters for Brian’s mom and dad.

Detectives said it’s still unclear how Brian got from his 24th birthday celebration last Sunday in downtown Orlando to the lake. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Brian’s mom said he called her that night, scared and confused.

“He said, ‘I don’t know. I’m just around buildings,'” Favors said. “He was scared. And I know how he sounds when he’s gonna cry and he had that sound in his voice and I was telling him to stay there.”

Brian’s mom said his phone went dead shortly after, and that was the last time she’d speak to her son.

“Think about it as if it was their child, you know? Treat it like he’s your child,” Favors said on Thanksgiving Day, asking others to help search for her son.

Police released a statement that said, in part: “Detectives are right now assisting the family in anything they need, and connecting them with available resources to help guide them through this difficult time.”

Orlando police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at their non-emergency line 321-235-5300 call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) if they prefer to stay anonymous.