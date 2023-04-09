PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida said they found a body in a car belonging to a teacher who went missing over two years ago.

According to WESH, middle school teacher Robert Heikka went missing on Oct. 25, 2020.

Before that, he had been a teacher at Creekside Middle School for 18 years.

Saturday, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office announced that the missing man’s vehicle had been found in a body of water off of 4290 Pioneer Trail.

According to deputies, the car was in a canal where the water level had recently dropped.

Divers worked to recover the vehicle, which they knew belonged to Heikka due to the Sunshine State Sonar Search Team and Recon Dive Recovery confirming the vehicle’s tag number.

The license plate on the vehicle (Credit: Volusia Sheriff’s Office)

After pulling the car out of the canal, deputies found a body inside. However, a positive identification was not made as of this report.

“While positive ID has not officially been made, the Port Orange Police Department has been in contact with Mr. Heikka’s family,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our thoughts go out to the Heikka family and friends this evening.”