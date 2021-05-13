Body found floating as migrants come ashore in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating after a group of migrants came ashore and a body was found floating nearby in southeast Florida.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a group of migrants was spotted in a boat about 40 miles offshore of Jupiter Beach on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the group tried to get away from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and three men jumped overboard. Two of the men were taken into custody.

A third man was found dead and floating in the water nearby. Palm Beach County deputies are working with border patrol officials to investigate the death.

Authorities believe the migrants came from Haiti. They did not say how many people total were on the boat.