TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard searched for missing survivors after a boat capsized near the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard said in a tweet Sunday morning that a homemade vessel capsized while on a “failed migration venture” about 50 miles off Little Torch Key.

Nine people were rescued, but five are still missing. The Coast Guard also said a body was found in the search and that four other people may have drowned in the incident.

Some of those who were rescued were said to be wearing life jackets, which kept them safe in 6-to-8 feet deep waters and winds of 30 mph.

The Florida Keys is a common site for migration landings in the Caribbean, leading authorities to sometimes intercept hundreds of migrants at a time who try to enter Florida.