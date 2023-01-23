DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly-released body camera footage captured the tense moments as authorities negotiated the surrender of a 76-year-old woman who is accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot her terminally ill, 77-year-old husband, Jerry, in the head Saturday before locking herself in his hospital room.

According to arrest documents obtained by News Channel 8, after Ellen shot her husband, she locked herself in the hospital room as workers raced to evacuate patients from the building.

When three people ran into Ellen’s room to investigate, authorities said she pointed a .38 caliber revolver at them and demanded they leave.

In the body camera video, officers could be heard repeatedly ordering the woman to drop her gun. After several unsuccessful attempts to get the woman to peacefully surrender, SWAT team members deployed a flashbang into the room as a distraction device and took her into custody.

Authorities said Ellen later told them the shooting was planned weeks in advance.

“Apparently because he was terminally ill, they had a conversation about it and they actually planned this approximately three weeks ago – that if he continued to take a turn for the worst, he wanted her to end this,” Young told reporters. “Apparently the goal was for him to do it, but he didn’t have the strength, so she had to carry it out for him.”

“She could be facing a first-degree murder charge,” Young added. “They’re working on the paperwork, but she will be charged.”