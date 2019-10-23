LIVE NOW /
Body cam footage shows moment Florida officers save choking baby

Florida

by: WESH 2

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH)—A Kissimmee officer was in the right place at the right time when a baby began choking on a goldfish cracker.

Footage from the officer’s body camera shows the dramatic moment Amanda Zimmerman handed her lifeless 18-month-old boy to the officer.

MJ choked on a Goldfish cracker and was no longer breathing. While officers tried to help, his mother screamed in agony.

“I was just beside myself,” Zimmerman told WESH 2 News.

Eventually the officers put MJ on his back and began CPR until the little boy let out a gasp.

When the Kissimmee Fire Department arrived, they took the child to the hospital where doctors said he was going to be just fine.

