ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Divers have found two bodies and wreckage hours after a plane crashed into Lake Maitland in Winter Park, Florida.

Maitland police said the bodies of two men were found soon after Orange County Sheriff’s Office divers discovered the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 182 crashed into Lake Maitland around 11 a.m. on Wednesday after taking off from Orlando Executive Airport. The plane was on the way to Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach.