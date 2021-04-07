Bobby Bowden awarded inaugural Florida Medal of Freedom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News Services) – Surrounded by his former coaches and players, legendary FSU football coach Bobby Bowden became the first recipient of the Florida Medal of Freedom on Wednesday.

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football behind the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.

“I appreciate thank you and I appreciate you giving me this honor. I will cherish it for the rest of my life, which I don’t know how long it’s going to be. Once you get 90, boy, you don’t think about the future too much. You worry about that same day,” said Bowden.

The governor also announced during Wednesday’s ceremony that April 7 is now “Bobby Bowden Day” in Florida.

Bowden continues to live in Tallahassee, which was not the plan when he retired, but he said he and wife Anne came to love the city.