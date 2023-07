U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector via Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar on Twitter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A good samaritan found a 2.7-pound brick of cocaine on Saturday while boating in the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar took to Twitter saying the block of cocaine is worth approximately $41,000.

The boater turned the substance over to Border Patrol.

Border Patrol’s Miami Sector safeguards around 1,200 miles of coastal border with seven U.S. Border Patrol stations in Florida.