TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A whopping 16 bricks of cocaine were seized after a boater alerted authorities to their find in the waters off the Florida Keys.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector said the bricks had a combined weight of 41 lbs. After their discovery, the drugs were turned over to Border Patrol custody where they were determined to have an approximate street value of $640,000.

Just weeks earlier, authorities said a beachgoer came across 20 bricks of cocaine that had washed ashore at Vero Beach. The bricks had a collective weight of 57 lbs. and an estimated street value of nearly $700,000.

In that incident, local authorities collected the narcotics and turned them over to the USBP.

According to Drug Seizure Statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 70,300 lbs of cocaine was seized in fiscal year 2022. Since the start of fiscal year 2023, authorities have seized 27,100 lbs of cocaine.