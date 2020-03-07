Breaking News
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An Ohio man driving a boat near a southwest Florida beach has been charged with fatally striking a swimmer and fleeing the scene, officials said.

James Allen, 77, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with leaving the scene of a accident with serious injury or death, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release.

Allen was operating a Boston Whaler near the Vanderbilt Road Public Beach in Naples, FWC said. The boat hit Onofrio Sozio, 57, who later died from his injuries.

Allen was arrested a short time after the crash at a nearby boat ramp, officials said. He was being held on $5,000 bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

