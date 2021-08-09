Blue Angels specialty license plate now available at Florida tax collector offices

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced Monday that a new specialty license plate is cleared for takeoff.

A Blue Angels plate is now available to all Florida residents.

Floridians who purchased presale vouchers for the specialty plate are now able to redeem them at their local tax collector office or license plate agency, and those who wish to purchase the new specialty plate may do so at their local office.

According to FLHSMV, the revenue collected annually from the sale of the Blue Angels specialty license plate will be distributed to the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, a Florida nonprofit, to fund the maintenance, programs, marketing, and projects of the foundation, including the National Naval Aviation Museum and the National Flight Academy in Pensacola.

New specialty license plates were authorized during the 2020 Legislative Session, and the presale process began in October 2020.

Floridians interested in purchasing one of the many specialty license plates offered in the state are encouraged to visit their local tax collector or license plate agency. A complete list of Florida’s specialty license plates can be found on the department’s website.