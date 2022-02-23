Blue Alert: Sex offender on the run after deputy shot in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Blue Alert was pushed out to phones across the state late Tuesday night, informing residents of a manhunt for 33-year-old Gregory Ryan Miedema.

The alert notifies the public when a law enforcement officer is killed, seriously hurt or missing and the suspect is still at large. It was first established by executive order of then Florida Gov. Rick Scott in 2011.

WTXL reports a deputy was shot multiple times in Taylor County Tuesday night. The deputy, whose identity has not been released, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

Miedema was last seen in the area of U.S. 19 and Deer Run Road in Perry.

He was described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a dark-colored tank top. Miedema is 5 feet 8 inches and 165 pounds. Officials said he may be traveling in a gold 2000 Chrysler Sebring with FL tag number Y78TKU. The vehicle has a dark-colored convertible top.

Online jail records show Miedema is a registered sex offender in Florida. In 2011, he was sentenced to serve 78 months in prison after he was convicted of lewd or lascivious battery, intercourse with a victim 12 to 15 years old and possession of child pornography, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who believes they have spotted Miedema is told to not approach him, and call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 850-584-2429 or 911.