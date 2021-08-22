Blind Bradenton veteran gets opportunity to go surfing alongside other servicemen, women

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Wounded Warrior Project gathered a group of veterans from across Tampa Bay and the state on Saturday to participate in a unique surfing experience.

More than a dozen servicemen and women surfed with the organizations Oceans of Hope and Wounded Warrior Project in New Smyrna Beach.

Rob Louis, the public relations specialist with the Wounded Warrior Project, said the surfing trip helped connect veterans from across the Sunshine State and even gave two veterans who are blind the chance to get out in the water. One of those veterans is from Bradenton.

Courtesy: Wounded Warrior Project

“It was a beautiful experience,” said Aaron Cornelius, an Army veteran. “I had anxiety at first. Didn’t know I could accomplish it but with the help of volunteers and people from the Wounded Warrior Project and Oceans of Hope they said what was going to happen and they guided me in the water, let me know everything that was going on and taught me how to get on the surfboard and there was somebody there at all times to make sure I was okay.”

The Wounded Warrior Project strives to get veterans out of the house and connected with warriors in their community through fun and engaging events.

To learn more about the nonprofit organization, visit woundedwarriorproject.org.