‘Blind allegiance to an insurrectionist’: Nikki Fried calls out DeSantis in message to Floridians

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried slammed Governor Ron DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a video message to Floridians Tuesday morning.

Fried, who is Florida’s 12th Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, delivered a message she said ‘you won’t hear from DeSantis.’

“This pandemic has been painful. While he lashes out at everyone else like he’s the victim, we all know who the real victims are: every Floridan who’s lost a loved one, lost a job, lost a way of life,” she says in the video.

Fried’s next quote was the most scathing toward the governor.

“This has been so much harder than it had to be, and we know why: Blind allegiance to an insurrectionist.”

Fried is referencing DeSantis’ devotion to former President Donald Trump, who faced a second impeachment trial last week after being accused of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Fried said “Florida can and will do better” as the “Biden administration puts science first and we turn the corner on this pandemic.”