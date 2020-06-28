‘Black Lives Matter’ street painting vandalized in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A brand new “Black Lives Matter” street painting in downtown Orlando was vandalized overnight, police say.

The Orlando Police Department is investigating this incident, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said via Twitter.

Vandalism is not how we bring positive change to our community. The @OrlandoPolice department is investigating this incident. pic.twitter.com/LxiD4SYbxH — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) June 27, 2020

Pictures of the vandalism showed the words “not enough and “abolish police” spray painted on or near the mural.

Work on the project began Thursday and was set to be completed this weekend.

The painting is being done on Rosaline Avenue, alongside Lake Eola Park and will look like others that have been done across the nation.

This image released Saturday, June 27, 2020, by the Orlando, Fla., Police Department, shows anti-police slogans that were spray painted on a mural for Black Lives Matter painted on a road in Orlando, Fla. The mural, which was painted Friday with the red, black and green of the Pan-African flag, a symbol of Black pride with the giant slogan for Black Lives Matter, was vandalized hours after being painted, police in Florida said. (Orlando Police Department via AP)

This image released Saturday, June 27, 2020, by the Orlando, Fla., Police Department, shows anti-police slogans that were spray painted on a mural for Black Lives Matter painted on a road in Orlando, Fla. The mural, which was painted Friday with the red, black and green of the Pan-African flag, a symbol of Black pride with the giant slogan for Black Lives Matter, was vandalized hours after being painted, police in Florida said. (Orlando Police Department via AP)

This image released Saturday, June 27, 2020, by the Orlando, Fla., Police Department, shows anti-police slogans that were spray painted on a mural for Black Lives Matter painted on a road in Orlando, Fla. The mural, which was painted Friday with the red, black and green of the Pan-African flag, a symbol of Black pride with the giant slogan for Black Lives Matter, was vandalized hours after being painted, police in Florida said. (Orlando Police Department via AP)

The murals have popped up in dozens of cities across the country after Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowers had the words “Black Lives Matter” painted in bold yellow letters on a street near the White House after federal law enforcement clashed with protesters to clear the street so President Donald Trump could visit a nearby historic church for a photo opportunity.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: