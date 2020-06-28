‘Black Lives Matter’ street painting vandalized in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A brand new “Black Lives Matter” street painting in downtown Orlando was vandalized overnight, police say.
The Orlando Police Department is investigating this incident, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said via Twitter.
Pictures of the vandalism showed the words “not enough and “abolish police” spray painted on or near the mural.
Work on the project began Thursday and was set to be completed this weekend.
The painting is being done on Rosaline Avenue, alongside Lake Eola Park and will look like others that have been done across the nation.
The murals have popped up in dozens of cities across the country after Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowers had the words “Black Lives Matter” painted in bold yellow letters on a street near the White House after federal law enforcement clashed with protesters to clear the street so President Donald Trump could visit a nearby historic church for a photo opportunity.
