Black leopard mauls man who paid to have pictures taken in Florida

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a captive black leopard mauled a man in a backyard zoo in South Florida.
WPLG reports the man paid $150 for a “full-contact experience” with the black leopard, which allowed him to play with it and take pictures.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife says the incident happened Aug. 31 in Davie.
The agency charged the owner with allowing full contact with an extremely dangerous animal and for maintaining captive wildlife in an unsafe condition.
The TV station says the man’s injuries were so severe he required multiple surgeries.
