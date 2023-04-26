Drone photographed the helipad from the air. Helicopter helipad (Getty Premium image)

(WFLA) — The pilot of a local Florida news helicopter was forced to land Wednesday after a bird struck the cockpit window during the station’s noon newscast.

According to WPLG, its “Sky 10” helicopter was flying over Pembroke Pines when the bird struck the aircraft, breaking a substantial chunk of glass from the cockpit.

The station reported the pilot immediately returned to base where the helicopter landed safely.

It added no one on board the aircraft was injured, however, the bird did not survive the strike.