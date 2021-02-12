Biologists monitoring harbor seal found resting on North Florida beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Biologists in North Florida are keeping their eye on a sea pup who has made its way onshore.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, biologists are currently monitoring the seal after it was spotted on Ponte Vedra Beach.

Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say often times people get concerned when they see these young animals along, however, they are are independent, solitary creatures at that stage of life.

Juvenile seals often have a few cuts and scrapes but resting on the beach is part of their normal behavior, according to FWC.

NOAA says it is normal for seals to come on shore and to take a rest.

While they’re cute and rare to see, biologists ask that you give any seal you find at least 50 yards of space, to keep your dogs on a leash, and to report any sightings to 1-877-942-5343 or 1-888-404-3922.