Billionaire Orlando Bravo makes $250k donation to help Surfside condo collapse victims

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – As search and rescue efforts continue at the Champlain Towers in Surfside, assistance is coming from all across the nation to help those in need.

Orlando Bravo, a Puerto Rican billionaire and co-founder of the private equity firm Thoma Bravo, on Sunday donated $250,000 to the relief fund Support Surfside — making this the largest pledge to the cause thus far.

The fund will help provide relocation assistance and other help to families in the interim until insurance and federal aid comes in.

“If you have something that’s very personal to you that hits family, friends, communities, if you don’t do something about it, nobody’s going to do anything about it,” Bravo said.

The donation to The Surfside Hardship Fund comes in addition to the $750,000 already mobilized by the South Florida community, bringing the fund’s total amount to $1 million so far.

As of Sunday morning, at least 156 people remain unaccounted for, and nine people have died.