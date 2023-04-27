TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Registered Florida sex offenders could be forced to use a “distinctive” fluorescent green license plate with the passage of a bill making its way through the state legislature.

An amendment, added by Democratic Senator Lauren Book to Senate Bill 1252, was filed on Tuesday.

It would give authorities the power to assign a “distinctive, fluorescent green license plate to vehicles owned, leased, or operated by persons who are designated as sexual predators” in Florida.

The bill also seeks to mandate all registered sex offenders to have the word “sexual predator” printed on the front of their driver’s license in the color red.

In order to become law, the bill will first need to pass through the Florida House and Senate before being signed by the governor.

If passed, it would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Currently, Florida sex offenders are required to report a list of personal information to their local sheriff’s office up to four times per year. Offenders convicted of certain crimes are also barred from visiting public parks or speaking with people under the age of 18. For more information, click here.