TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida lawmakers have filed new legislation that would bring free breakfast and lunch to students in the state.

While some school districts in Florida do offer all students free meals, Senate Bill 300 and House Bill 477 would create a universal free meal program for all public school students.

State Rep. Allison Tant (D-Tallahassee), who’s sponsoring the bill, told WTVJ children perform better in school when they’re not hungry.

“We should take the stigma and the shame out. I mean, the food is there. We need to feed our children,” Tant said.

If passed, under SB 300, all children, regardless of their household income, will qualify for the program and receive free breakfast and lunches.

To be eligible for the program, participating schools will need to do the following:

Participate in the national school breakfast and lunch programs

Report the number of students utilizing the program

Advertise the access to free lunch and breakfast to families

The legislation will be considered when the 2024 session begins on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.