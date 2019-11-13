Bill would let Florida schools keep, administer naloxone

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This July 3, 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida bill would allow schools to be able to keep and administer naloxone to treat students who overdose on opioids.

The Senate Education Committee unanimously passed the bill on Tuesday. Naloxone is an opioid-blocking drug used to reverse the effects of an overdose.

Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo said he decided to sponsor the bill after receiving an email from a 17-year-old high school student.

A legislative analysis of the bill says that 25 Florida children died of opioid overdoes in 2017.

Schools that choose to keep naloxone would work with a licensed doctor to develop a protocol for its use.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss