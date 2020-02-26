Bill to put panic alarms in Florida schools back on fast track

Florida

by: Mike Vasilinda, Cap News Services

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News) – Every classroom in Florida would be required to install a mobile panic button by the beginning of the 2021 school year under legislation that’s gaining momentum in Tallahassee.

That momentum is coming from a grieving mother, Lori Alhadeff. Her daughter, 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, was one of the first students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

In the two years since the tragic mass shooting, Alhadeff has been the driving force behind the effort to install panic alarms in every classroom.

“Test scores will not matter if our children do not come home alive,” she said.

For the last 90 days, a mobile app system has been undergoing tests at schools in the State Capitol.

“Once they depress this app, it marks their location and initiates a 911 call,” Chief of Leon County Schools John Hunkiar explained. “One of the identified failures at Stoneman Douglas, which was the time it took for that information to get through two 911 centers, we would have already initiated a response.”

The legislation named Alyssa’s Law cleared a big hurdle Tuesday.

Alhadeff believes if it was in effect at the time of the Parkland shooting, her daughter may still be alive.

“Absolutely. Lives would have been saved that day. They would have had time to know where to go to get out of the line of vision of the door. Definitely on the third floor, lives would have been saved,” Alhadeff said.

The legislation initially called for panic buttons to be hard-wired in every school, but the cost was $280 million statewide. With the app, it’s $8 million.

And it’s the cost reduction that’s gotten the legislation back on the fast track.

The Department of Law Enforcement will assist with the app’s development.

The bill has two more hearings this week. A vote by the full House and Senate could come as early as next week.

LATEST FLORIDA NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Former USF player hoping to impress at NFL Scouting Combine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former USF player hoping to impress at NFL Scouting Combine"

Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car"

3rd times the charm? Chipotle unveils new queso

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd times the charm? Chipotle unveils new queso"

Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa"

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on "The Voice" tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round.

Thumbnail for the video titled "This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on "The Voice" tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round."

Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County"

Search underway for missing jet skier, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search underway for missing jet skier, police say"

K-9 memorial pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 memorial pkg"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss