Bill to make Pulse Memorial nationally recognized heads to President Biden after passing Senate

Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A bill to make the Pulse Memorial a nationally recognized memorial will now head to the president.

The Senate passed the measure on Wednesday to make the designation. In May, the House of Representatives passed the bill to honor the 49 lives taken in June five years ago.

The legislative action comes as Saturday, June 12, marks five years since the deadly mass shooting.

Although the National Pulse Memorial would be designated as a national site, it would not be part of the National Park System, the legislation reads. Federal funds would not be used in any way with the memorial.

