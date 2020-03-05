Bill requiring ‘silent reflection’ to start school day passes Florida House

Florida

by: Cap News Services

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida classrooms would be required to start the day with a moment of silence under a bill that passed off the House floor on Wednesday. But the proposal has led to some concerns about the separation of church and state.

Lawmakers say they hope to improve the mental health of students by requiring one to two minutes of silent reflection at the start of each school day. But the specific statute the bill changes also includes “permitting study of bible and religion.”

Devon Graham with American Atheists fears the bill is a back door way of mandating prayer in schools.

“It’s not neutral, it’s not innocuous by any stretch of the imagination,” said Graham. “There’s supposed to be a strict separation of church and state and it’s for the best for everyone. When things like this impede upon that, that’s an issue for everybody.”

The bill received unanimous support as it moved through the House committee process but earned 20 “no” votes when passed off the chamber floor.

It’s faced continued opposition from some Senate Democrats.

“I think you put kids in a very uncomfortable position when they’re in a classroom and the majority of the class is of one faith,” Sen. Gary Farmer (D-Fort Lauderdale) during the bill’s final Senate committee stop on Monday.

But Senate sponsor Dennis Baxley (R-Lady Lake) argued the bill is crafted to benefit students from all backgrounds.

“Without crossing the line with advocating what people do during that moment of silence. That would be between them and their parents,” said Baxley.

The bill allows students to use the moment of silence however they best see fit and prohibits teachers from giving direction. But Graham worries that may not be the way it works in practice.

“I could imagine different teachers telling their students different ways of how to do this and it could be explicitly, you must bow your head, you must close your eyes, you must pray,” said Graham.

If the moment of silence is misused, Graham believes lawsuits would likely ensue.

LATEST FLORIDA NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Bill requiring 'silent reflection' to start school day passes Florida House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill requiring 'silent reflection' to start school day passes Florida House"

Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus"

After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table

Thumbnail for the video titled "After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table"

Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws"

Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off"

Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing"

Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics"

St.Pete Grand Prix Coronavirus preparations

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete Grand Prix Coronavirus preparations"

St. Petersburg preparing for Grand Prix amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg preparing for Grand Prix amid coronavirus concerns"

Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss